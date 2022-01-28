Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.41. 1,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $473.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $31.75.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.
