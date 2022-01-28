Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $27.41. 1,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $473.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $31.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

