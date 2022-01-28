Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Up 253.9% in January

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 253.9% from the December 31st total of 494,500 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBEV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,002 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBEV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,923,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Splash Beverage Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

