Sportcash One (SCONEX) Hits Market Cap of $247,101.44

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, Sportcash One has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Sportcash One has a market cap of $247,101.44 and $18,804.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00049116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.17 or 0.06675085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,797.33 or 0.99914038 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052058 BTC.

Sportcash One Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sportcash One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sportcash One using one of the exchanges listed above.

