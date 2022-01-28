Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.53

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 6517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,414,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

