Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 4.3% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,582. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of -95.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.75.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

