Spring Valley Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) Trading Down 3.1%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) dropped 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Spring Valley Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVSVU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 229.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition during the second quarter worth $421,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 62.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.