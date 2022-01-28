Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Update

Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSS opened at $9.79 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

