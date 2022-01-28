Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stake Lifted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 79,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 190,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

