Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $61.40. Approximately 17,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 801,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.28.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock valued at $16,061,310. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after purchasing an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sprout Social by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

