Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.91. 60,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,341,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 305,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 290,279 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after buying an additional 1,182,631 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 67,840 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 141,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

