SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black Sells 22,004 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 166,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,281,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

