SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome Sells 4,709 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPSC traded up $6.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.07. The company had a trading volume of 166,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,466. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.13. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.05 and a 52 week high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,988,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,083,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.