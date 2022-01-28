Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Lifted by Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 3.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $8,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $104.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,753,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.60. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.