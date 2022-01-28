Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of Square stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.60. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

