Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149,721 shares during the quarter. Square makes up approximately 3.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Square worth $184,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

SQ stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

