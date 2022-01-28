Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ShawSpring Partners LLC

ShawSpring Partners LLC trimmed its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,500 shares during the period. Square accounts for 15.3% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Square worth $146,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $40,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.37. 192,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,753,138. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

