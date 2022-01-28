Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.78% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of SQSP opened at $28.74 on Friday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.