S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,368. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

