Stakenet (XSN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.82 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and approximately $29,876.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stakenet

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,596,806 coins and its circulating supply is 124,057,769 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

