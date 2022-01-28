StakerDAO (STKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $179,336.85

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, StakerDAO has traded 46.4% lower against the dollar. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $179,336.85 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,013,219 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

