StakerDAO (STKR) One Day Volume Tops $2,188.00

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, StakerDAO has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakerDAO has a total market capitalization of $191,767.96 and $2,188.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StakerDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.18 or 0.06681487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00054511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,749.73 or 0.99686150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00052112 BTC.

StakerDAO Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,013,219 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakerDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakerDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.