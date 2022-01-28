Stakinglab Achieves Market Cap of $443.04 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $443.04 and $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.