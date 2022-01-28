Stakinglab (LABX) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $458.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00019225 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

