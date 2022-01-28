Standard Protocol (STND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $128,303.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.