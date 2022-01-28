Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $168.83

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.83 and last traded at $168.83, with a volume of 2238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.67.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
