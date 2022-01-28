Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB)’s stock price traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

Starco Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

