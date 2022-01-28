Starlink Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.04 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Starlink has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Starlink has a total market capitalization of $168.29 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00048434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,378.33 or 0.06526445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,400.02 or 0.99886394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00051443 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

