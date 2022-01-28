STATERA Price Reaches $0.0210 on Exchanges (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One STATERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $77,079.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STATERA has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.23 or 0.06672125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00053398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,693.23 or 0.99869398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00052062 BTC.

STATERA Coin Profile

STATERA launched on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 79,838,552 coins and its circulating supply is 79,838,551 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

