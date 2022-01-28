Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Stelco stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.97. 76,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,842. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

