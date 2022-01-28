Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $269.43 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00133719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00173982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.00 or 0.06581047 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,268 coins and its circulating supply is 24,821,852,291 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

