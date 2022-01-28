Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 572.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS STMH opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
About Stem
