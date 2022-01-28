Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, an increase of 572.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 631,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS STMH opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Get Stem alerts:

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company. The firm involves in the leasing of properties, funding of capital improvements and administration of properties to growers and sellers in the cannabis industry. Its properties include TJ’s on Willamette, TJ’s Provisions, TJ’s on Powell and 42nd Street, Mulino Farm, Applegate Farms, TJ’s Wallis and TJ’s Las Vegas.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.