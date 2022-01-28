Step Finance Achieves Market Cap of $714,451.54 (STEP)

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $714,451.54 and approximately $2.20 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.