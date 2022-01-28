stETH (Lido) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.82 or 0.06582429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,025.08 or 0.99849542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052051 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005875 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

