stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Hits $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

