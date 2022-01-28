Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

