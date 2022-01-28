Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock Position Decreased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $70.34. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

