STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €44.00 ($50.00) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €50.33 ($57.20).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.80 ($0.91) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €40.57 ($46.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.38). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.29.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

