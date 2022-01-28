STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.
STM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.
STM opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
