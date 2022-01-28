STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

STM opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $9,154,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,897 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

