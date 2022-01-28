Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 28th (CMPO, CORT, CYTK, DNA, DTRUY, EWTX, FIVN, MARA, NU, SBSNY)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 28th:

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

