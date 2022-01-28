Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AMBP, CPRI, CUBXF, EGHT, EZJ, KMX, OI, QS, SEE, TWLO)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 28th:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on the stock.

Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($22.13) target price on the stock.

