Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (AMBP, CPRI, CUBXF, EGHT, EZJ, KMX, OI, QS, SEE, TWLO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 28th:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging SA alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. MKM Partners currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT). They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 750 ($10.12) target price on the stock.

Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI). They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,200 ($70.16) price target on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($22.13) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.