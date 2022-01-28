Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 28th (ATVI, DGE, EA, IP, KLAC, MA, PSN, TER, TSCO, URI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 28th:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $165.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $361.00 to $402.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $453.00 to $447.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) target price on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a hold rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $160.00.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $163.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $230.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $455.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $103.00 to $104.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

