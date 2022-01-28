Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 28th (CALX, ELMUF, FNWB, GILD, GLW, IOVA, IRRHF, ITVPF, JGHHY, KEX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 28th:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating. The firm currently has $159.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $156.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

