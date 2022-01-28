Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,094 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 743% compared to the typical daily volume of 367 put options.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,517. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.46. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $645,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

