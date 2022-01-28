Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of EDF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 99,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $52,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $241,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDF. Bank of America lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

