Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 17,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,772. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

