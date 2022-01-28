Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 17,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,772. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
