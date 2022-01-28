StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SVI. upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. 168,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.95. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$309,747.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,302.17. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 299,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,715.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

