Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Shares Down 17.4%

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) dropped 17.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 24,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 9,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

