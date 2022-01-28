Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%.
STRT stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $38.40. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
Strattec Security Company Profile
STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.
