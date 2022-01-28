Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.18%.

STRT stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $38.40. 1,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Strattec Security has a twelve month low of $31.89 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Strattec Security news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $33,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Strattec Security by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

