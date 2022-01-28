Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. Stride has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.23 million. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Stride by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 111,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.