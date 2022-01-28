Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Strong has a market capitalization of $69.64 million and $10.57 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $503.65 or 0.01334714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048848 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.03 or 0.06715325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00054465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,617.37 or 0.99688261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00052146 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

